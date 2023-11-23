Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,218 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 243,605 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UiPath were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $800,013,000 after buying an additional 3,388,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,695,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $310,729,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,582,776 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Trading Up 0.7 %

UiPath stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

