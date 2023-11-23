Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 52,855 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $155.88 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $157.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

