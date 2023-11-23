Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 681 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

