Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

