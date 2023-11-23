Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share by the bank on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

