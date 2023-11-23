Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 1.2 %

HAS opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.