Head to Head Comparison: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) versus Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gilead Sciences 1 10 5 0 2.25

Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $88.22, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Otsuka.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka N/A N/A N/A $150.91 0.12 Gilead Sciences $27.39 billion 3.44 $4.59 billion $4.66 16.24

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $33.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 180.9%. Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Otsuka pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Otsuka is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Otsuka shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences 21.45% 39.30% 13.45%

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Otsuka on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses. It also provides BODYMAINTÉ Jelly, a conditioning food product; BODYMAINTÉ Drink, a conditioning beverage; EQUELLE and EQUELLE Gelée, which supports women's health and beauty; POCARI SWEAT, a drink; Calorie Mate, a nutritional food; and OS-1, an oral rehydration solution. In addition, the company offers soft drinks, food products, and wines; clinical testing and medical equipment; cosmetics; warehousing and transport services; chemical products; travel agency services; analysis and measurement equipment; pharmaceutical intermediates; testing equipment, such as vehicle headlight testers; synthetic resin molded products; venture capital services; paper products; artificial turf; ceramic boards, ceramic board masterpiece arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, OT ceramics, and ceramic portraits and sign boards; functional films; IT solution services; insecticides and toiletry products; and flaky titanate and special compounds. Further, it provides infusion and clinical nutrition products; Xenotransplantation products; hydrazine; plant-based food products, including cheese alternatives, dressings, and desserts; stable isotopes; software and services to enhance management of mental healthcare systems; products for urinary tract health; potassium titanate; bio-pesticides; functional and dietetic foods; spring and mineral water; industrial chemicals; polyolefin foams; anticancer drugs; and adhesive tapes. Additionally, the company operates a hotel. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc., and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc., as well as a partnership with Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to develop next-generation therapeutics for serious viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

