Head-To-Head Contrast: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW) vs. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration -14.80% -16.40% -12.05% Arko N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GrowGeneration and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arko 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

GrowGeneration presently has a consensus target price of $4.51, suggesting a potential upside of 68.38%. Given GrowGeneration’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Arko.

This table compares GrowGeneration and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $278.17 million 0.59 -$163.75 million ($0.56) -4.79 Arko $9.36 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, and HRG Distribution and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

