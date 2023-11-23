Head-To-Head Review: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) versus Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -641.40% -309.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Coeptis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Coeptis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 498.86 -$37.57 million N/A N/A

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Coeptis Therapeutics.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

