Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 95,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 95,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 243,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,542 in the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

