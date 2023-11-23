Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.05

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Helical Trading Down 1.3 %

HLCL opened at GBX 225 ($2.81) on Thursday. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.63.

Get Helical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helical news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 615 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,353 ($1,692.73). Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.