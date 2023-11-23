Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Herc by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Herc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Herc Stock Up 0.2 %

HRI stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

