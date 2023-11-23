Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.00-$8.30 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.30 EPS.
HIBB opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
