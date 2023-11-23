iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$442,500.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.50, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00.
Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$88.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$73.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.83. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
