Insider Buying: Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Director Acquires C$42,000.00 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.
Shawcor Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. Shawcor Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$16.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.
About Shawcor
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shawcor
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.