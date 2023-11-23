Insider Buying: Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Director Acquires C$42,000.00 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.

Shawcor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. Shawcor Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$16.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Shawcor alerts:

About Shawcor

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.