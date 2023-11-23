Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 76,069 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 76,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $794,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 111,415 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $1,179,884.85.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $864.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 426.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

