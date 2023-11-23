Insider Selling: AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Sells $836,453.16 in Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AECOM Trading Up 0.7 %

AECOM stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in AECOM by 171.5% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

