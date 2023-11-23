Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells 3,075 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $572,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,031 shares in the company, valued at $27,180,750.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $38,189.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $420,660.00.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average is $181.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

