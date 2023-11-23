Insider Selling: Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) SVP Sells $993,236.10 in Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
CVCO opened at $278.44 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.37.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
