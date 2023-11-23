Insider Selling: Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) SVP Sells $993,236.10 in Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

CVCO opened at $278.44 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.37.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 565.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.