Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $794.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $742.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

