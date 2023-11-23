Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $62,400.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KNX opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

