Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells 8,924 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

