Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 35,683 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SNAP opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

