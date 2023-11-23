Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 884 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Synaptics Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Synaptics by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 873.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
