Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 884 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Synaptics's revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Synaptics by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 873.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

