International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of International Seaways worth $115,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,985 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

