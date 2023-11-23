Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE INUV opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
