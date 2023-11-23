Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE INUV opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.