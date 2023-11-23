Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 162,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 128,704 shares.The stock last traded at $82.62 and had previously closed at $82.86.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after buying an additional 903,980 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,393,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,069,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.