Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.