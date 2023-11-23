Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Jack in the Box updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$6.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jack in the Box by 372.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.