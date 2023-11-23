JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JFrog were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,932 shares of company stock worth $6,019,495. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FROG opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

