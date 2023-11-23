Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 5.2%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 899,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,835,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,843 shares of company stock worth $1,790,597. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

