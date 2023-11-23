Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

