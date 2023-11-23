Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.2% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 106,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $5,743,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

