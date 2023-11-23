Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 27616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $742.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $631,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,485,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kelly Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

