Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

