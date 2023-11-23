Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

