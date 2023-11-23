LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 17,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 33,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 307.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

