Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 1,163 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

