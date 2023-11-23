Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 6,952,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 35,494,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Up 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 122.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 60,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.