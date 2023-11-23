Marc Lebovitz Purchases 5,500 Shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Marc Lebovitz bought 5,500 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $51,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

SR Bancorp stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRBK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

