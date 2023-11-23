MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:MBC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.