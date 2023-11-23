Medicure (CVE:MPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$5.00 million during the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Medicure Trading Down 3.3 %

CVE MPH opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. Medicure has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

