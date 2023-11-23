Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH stock opened at $142.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $82.26 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

