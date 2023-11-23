MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $507,510.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,902.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $507.88 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $535.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

