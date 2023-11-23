Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIR opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

