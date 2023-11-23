MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,478,200. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

