Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,056 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moderna were worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

