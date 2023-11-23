Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after buying an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,997,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 113,499 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.