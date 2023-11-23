Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 143,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

