Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,640.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 80,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 78.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 49.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

